ACKLEY-Ronald Brandt, 84, of Ackley, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at CedarStone Senior Living in Cedar Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the St. John's United Church of Christ in Ackley. He will be laid to rest at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc. of Iowa Falls is caring for Ron and his family.
