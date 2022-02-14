APLINGTON-C. Keith Burman, 94, of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Creekside Living-Cottages and Villas in Grundy Center of natural causes. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington with burial at a later date. Visitation will be one hour before services at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the family, which will be designated at a later date. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
