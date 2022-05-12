HAMPTON-Diane Kay Bushbaum, 68, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 19, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, followed by burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Hampton. Family requests casual attire for those attending. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Diane and her family.
