IOWA FALLS-Shirley Mae (Tjarks) Caruth, 92, of Iowa Falls passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Shirley Caruth will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at First Christian Church 221 Fischer Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, with burial at Northlawn Cemetery Iowa Falls directly following services. Memorials may be directed to the family: Shirley Caruth memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
