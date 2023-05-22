IOWA FALLS-Merle “Chappie” W. Chaplin, 99, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the church with an Elks memorial service following visitation. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Chappie and his family.
