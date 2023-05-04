ALDEN-Mary Cleveland, 96, of Alden, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Mason City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday May 10, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in the Bethany Cemetery in Kelley. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.