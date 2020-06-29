WILLIAMS-James Anthony Cunningham, 70, of Williams, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. There will be a private family graveside service at 2:30 p.m. following visitation at the St. Mark Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements, and further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com.
