DUMONT-Ruth M. Cuvelier, 99, of Dumont, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at New Hope United Methodist Church in Dumont, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Dumont.
