ACKLEY—Deborah J. Mutschler, 68, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Peter's U.C.C. in rural Geneva with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Memorials may be directed to the family or mailed to Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 615, Hampton, IA 50441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.