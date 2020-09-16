RADCLIFFE—William Dee, 74, of Radcliffe, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, under the care of hospice at his daughter's residence in Nevada, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Kent Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
