IOWA FALLS-Gordon Delly, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ackley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at the Bethany Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Iowa Falls.
