ACKLEY-Barbara Devries, 73, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley, under the care of St. Croix Hospice. A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at the Ackley United Methodist Church. A private family service will be on Tuesday, May 3, at the Ackley United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Ackley. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Barb and her family.
