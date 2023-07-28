ACKLEY-Annamae Diemer, 97, of Ackley, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Ackley with burial in West Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice, Hansen Family Hospital or Grand JiVante. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.