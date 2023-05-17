IOWA FALLS-George Dougan, 75, life-long Iowa Falls resident, passed away Tuesday, May 9 at his Iowa Falls home under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Northlawn Memory Gardens. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for George and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.