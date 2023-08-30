WILLIAMS-William Duden, 87, passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Charles Johnson on Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. with military honors at the Williams Cemetery. He will be placed next to his parents in the Williams Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.