IOWA FALLS-Sandra Kay Duncan, 62, of Iowa Falls passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home in Iowa Falls. Funeral Services for Sandra Duncan will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Linn’s Funeral Home with graveside service to follow. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services. The Linn’s Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Sandra Duncan Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
