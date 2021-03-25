HUBBARD—Nathan Richard Faris, 25, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home in Hubbard under the care of Mary Greeley Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main St., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Nathan Faris Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
