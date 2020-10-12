IOWA FALLS-Virginia Whiteside Fiscus, 99, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Iowa Falls. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Evangelical Free Church, 19939 Co. Rd. D20, Iowa Falls, with visitation one hour before service. The Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements.
