CORALVILLE- Marvin Fritz, 88, of Coralville, formerly of Ackley, passed away on April 1, 2022. A celebration of life for Marvin Fritz will be held at West Branch Friends Church in West Branch, Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. The service will be available via Zoom. Email marvin.fritz.memorialservice@gmail.com for the Zoom information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.