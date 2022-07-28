IOWA FALLS-George Umscheid, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.