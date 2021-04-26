MILO—Thomas Henry Gerrish, 75, of Milo, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be directed to: Tom Gerrish Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
