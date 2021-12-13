HUBBARD-Roger Granner, age 69, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at MercyOne in Des Moines. The visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hardin County Fair Board. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is caring for Roger and his family.
