IOWA FALLS-Sharon Ann Groff, 78, of Iowa Falls passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Funeral services for Sharon Groff will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church 323 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls, IA with a time of visitation from 9-10 a.m. prior to services. There will be a burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hampton directly following services. Memorials may be directed to the family: Sharon Groff memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
