IOWA FALLS-Bruce Harris, 73, of Iowa Falls passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Scenic Manor Care Center in Iowa Falls at the age of 73 years and 20 days, after his battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
