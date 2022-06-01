WAUKEE-Linda Lou Hayne, 73, of Waukee and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services for Linda Hayne will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa. with visitation one hour prior to funeral, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Dows. Memorials may be directed to the family at Linda Hayne memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.