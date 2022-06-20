ORLANDO, Fla.-Todd Hazelwood, 54, of Orlando, Fla. and formerly of Eldora, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Orlando. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, at the Alden Cemetery in Alden. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
