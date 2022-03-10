IOWA FALLS
Jerald Heitland, 68, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at MercyOne North Medical Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.