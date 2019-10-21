HAMPTON—Joan Carol Held, 85, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Country View Nursing Home in Hampton. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 496 Raven Ave., rural Geneva. There will be a time of visitation and fellowship from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Joan Held Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.