IOWA FALLS-Bonnie Henrich, 88, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family service will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
