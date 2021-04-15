IOWA FALLS—Velma Alice Herrold, 91, of Iowa Falls, passed away April 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Yuma, Arizona. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 323 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Alice Herrold Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The full obituary will run in the April 21 Times Citizen.
