IOWA FALLS - Donald “Kris” Hinrichs, 70, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his home, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Arrangements are pending with the Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
