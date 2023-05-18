IOWA FALLS-Karla Hoffman, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. A time of fellowship following the service will take place before a private family burial in Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for a musical scholarship in Karla's name at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
