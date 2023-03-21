IOWA FALLS-Grace Elizabeth Hornung, 98, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Grace Hornung will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Church of The Open Bible, 408 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family at Grace Hornung Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126.
