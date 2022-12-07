IOWA FALLS-Nina Huang, 72, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Eldora Speciality Care in Eldora, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main Street, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Memorials may be directed to the family: Nina Huang Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.