IOWA FALLS-Frederick James Hutzel, 76, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Mercy One Medical Center, Des Moines. Funeral Services for Fredrick are pending at this time. The Linn’s Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Frederick Hutzel Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
