IOWA FALLS-Janyce Hanson Ingle, 85, of Iowa Falls passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the First United Methodist Church, 619 Main Street. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, April 24, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Burial will be at the Friends Cemetery, Iowa Falls directly following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Janyce Ingle Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126.
