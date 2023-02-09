PARKERSBURG-Eileen Johnson, age 90, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls, of natural causes. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
