IOWA FALLS—Michael William Johnson, 71, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. There will be a time of visitation from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be directed to: Cheryl Johnson, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
