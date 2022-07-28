PARKERSBURG-Arlene Janet Kalkwarf, 88, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Hoped Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
