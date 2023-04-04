CHARLES CITY-Dean William Karsjens, 54, of Charles City, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Floyd Co. Medical Center in Charles City, due to complications of pneumonia. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Sietsema Funeral Home, 501 10th Ave., Ackley. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.