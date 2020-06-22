BUCKEYE-Jeffrey Dean Kielsmeier, 58, of Buckeye, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. There will be a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with the arrangements. Masks and social distancing are requested for the visitation and funeral. Casual dress, especially bib overalls, is encouraged for the visitation. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service is reserved for family and close friends.
