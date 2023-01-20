IOWA FALLS-Beverly Jean Larson, 76, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away January 18, 2023, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. There will be private family services with burial at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family: Beverly Larson c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
