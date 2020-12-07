IOWA FALLS—Jon David Larson, 74, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held. He will be buried at the Northlawn Cemetery in Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Linda Larson, 311 Iowa St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
