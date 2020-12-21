ACKLEY—Darlene Lindaman, 78, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Ackley with burial in the West Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Masks and social distancing are required.
