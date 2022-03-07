WELLSBURG-Warren Lindaman, 89, of Wellsburg, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church, 11121 150th St., rural Ackley. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the East Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, at the church. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Care Initiatives Hospice or to the family to be designated to other missions. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Warren and his family.
