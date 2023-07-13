SHEFFIELD-Diane Loux, 75, of Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17 at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
