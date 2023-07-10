ACKLEY-Lowell R. Macy died Monday, July 10, 2023, at the assisted living center in Ackley, Iowa. He was 94. There will be no formal funeral. Burial will be in the Lowell and Jill Macy Family plot at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, S.D. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
