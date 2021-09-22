IOWA FALLS-Walter S. (Toby) Madison Jr., 70, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. Visitation for Walter Madison will be Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family at Walter Madison memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.