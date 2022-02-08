WELLSBURG-Sandra (Sandi) Ann McQuiston-Harms, 74, of Wellsburg passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. She had courageously battled pancreatic cancer and was under the care of Unity Point Hospice.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded to Iowa Cremation. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Wellsburg Memorial Building, 501 N Adams in Wellsburg from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
