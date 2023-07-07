APLINGTON-Lyle John Meyer, age 68, of Aplington, Iowa, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington, with burial in the Washington Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Ackley. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
